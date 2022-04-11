British businessman and former politician Lord Ashcroft has paid tribute to Malta’s wartime bravery with a mini-documentary to mark 80 years since the country was awarded the George Cross.

The short film features footage of Malta during World War II and an anecdote by retired broadcaster and author Laurence Mizzi, who tells Lord Ashcroft about the struggle to get food during the war.

“I suffered more from hunger than from bombs,” recalled Mizzi. “I remember crying, I didn’t want to go to school. My mother asked ‘why?’. I said ‘I have a stomach ache, I’m too hungry.”

Mizzi’s experience was a familiar one for Maltese who lived through the war.

Italian bombers started dropping bombs on Malta in 1940. One year later, they were joined by German Luftwaffe planes, as the Axis powers tried to bomb the island into submission. In 1942, the island was the most bombed place on earth, with 6,700 tons of bombs dropped on it in 154 days and nights of attacks.

With British supply ships struggling to make it to the island, locals struggled to survive and the island teetered on the brink of capitulation until a convoy of supply ships forming part of Operation Pedestal made it to the Grand Harbour. Locally, the convoy is remembered as the Santa Marija convoy as it limped into port in August, as Maltese celebrated the Santa Marija holiday.

In the documentary, Laurence Mizzi recalls the hunger that the war brought with it.

Malta’s wartime bravery earned it recognition from King George VI, who bestowed Malta with Britain’s highest civilian award for bravery – the George Cross.

“To bear witness to a heroism and devotion that will long be famous in history,” the king wrote in his letter to the “island fortress”.

That letter now forms part of the National War Museum.

The George Cross was officially presented to Malta in September 1942, and Lord Ashcroft’s documentary features footage of queues of locals eagerly lining up to get a glimpse of it.

Malta remains, to date, the only country to be awarded the award.

Lord Ashcroft, a life peer of Britain’s House of Lords and one of the country’s wealthiest individuals, has a self-admitted “soft spot” for Malta and its history and had even lobbied for the country to serve as an EU base for British businesses post-Brexit.