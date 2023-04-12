After a hiatus due to the pandemic, the Holy Week processions returned to our streets, carrying on a tradition dating back to the 16th century.

However, this year’s procession in Valletta saw a new twist, with tables and chairs lining the procession route, obstructing the way.

The usual challenges of such an event were compounded by the need to navigate around street furniture, making the event more of an obstacle course than a solemn procession.

Moreover, commercial music blaring from neighbouring bars drowned out the traditional music typical of this time of year.

It appears that, in 2023, Malta has reached the pinnacle of human civilisation.

It is disheartening to see shop owners in Valletta disregard the impact of their actions on the city’s life. Some businesses seem to be exploiting the city to earn their daily bread, disregarding the few days when significant events occur.

This is simply greed. We are prostituting the city, using it and then discarding it. The professed love for Valletta is hypocritical when such obscenities occur.

When we like a flower, we pluck it. But when we love a flower, we water it daily. We are plucking the city’s roots by making it difficult for these traditions to survive. If we kill them, there will be no turning back.

Tragically, we fail to realise the consequences of our actions. Some shops are making it impossible for customs to continue, jeopardising who we are, all for the sake of the money god.

Such shortsightedness leads to choosing a quick buck over a long-term, more valuable strategy. Malta has the potential to become a hub for religious tourism, attracting millions of visitors from countries like Italy, Spain, Israel and others where Holy Week traditions remain strong. These visitors are crucial to sustaining the traditions, the community and the businesses in the area.

This rant is not intended to denigrate businesses, as they have a social role in the city. They employ many Valletta residents and inject life into the city.

Some shops are making it impossible for customs to continue, jeopardising who we are, all for the sake of the money god - Alexiei Dingli

However, their prosperity should not come at the price of killing the community. Valletta’s rich traditions and residents are integral to the city’s character. Striking a balance between commerce and community is vital, or the city will die a natural death.

Thriving and liveable neighbourhoods in larger cities abroad often have a mix of different land uses. By combining varied land uses, residents can access a range of amenities and services within walking distance, promoting a sense of community and reducing the need for long commutes.

A well-planned mixed-use development can include affordable housing, public spaces and small businesses, all contributing to the local economy and social fabric.

It is critical to consider the long-term impact of urban development on the community and prioritise equitable and sustainable growth. Promoting mixed-use development can create more resilient and inclusive neighbourhoods that benefit everyone, regardless of income or background.

The Holy Week processions in Valletta have become a symbol of the city’s struggle to preserve traditions and resist commercialism.

The pandemic has highlighted the importance of these traditions and exposed the greed of some business owners. It is time to acknowledge the negative impact of such practices and strike a balance that benefits everyone, including residents, tourists and businesses.

By investing in religious tourism during Holy Week, promoting mixed-use development and creating more inclusive and resilient neighbourhoods we can ensure that Valletta remains a living, breathing city rich in culture, tradition and community for future generations.

It is essential to remember that Valletta is not ours; we are merely borrowing it from our children. What will they say when they inherit it?

Alexiei Dingli is a former mayor of Valletta.