Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles FC have completed the signing of French World Cup winning goalkeeper Hugo Lloris after he terminated his contract with Tottenham Hotspur.

The 37-year-old was France’s first-choice ‘keeper when they won the 2018 World Cup by beating Croatia in the final and also played in the epic 2022 final which the French lost to Argentina on penalties.

“Hugo is arguably the most successful goalkeeper of his generation and a proven winner. We are incredibly excited that Hugo has chosen LAFC for the next phase of his illustrious career,” said LAFC co-president and general manager John Thorrington.

“He brings unprecedented leadership experience at the highest levels of football, which we know will greatly benefit our Club in our pursuit of more trophies. I would like to thank Tottenham for their collaboration, and I join all of Los Angeles in extending a warm welcome to Hugo, his wife Marine, and their three children to LAFC.”

