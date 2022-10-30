Los Angeles FC advanced to the MLS Cup final for the first time in the club’s history on Sunday, cruising to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Austin in the Western Conference final.

A first-half goal from Colombian striker Cristian Arango, a second-half own goal from Austin’s Maxi Urruti and a late strike from Kwadwo Opoku sealed victory for Los Angeles at the Banc of California Stadium.

Los Angeles, an expansion team that joined Major League Soccer in 2018, will face either holders New York City or Philadelphia Union in next Saturday’s MLS Cup championship match.

