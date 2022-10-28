Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium will host the final of next year’s CONCACAF Gold Cup, the regional football body said on Thursday.

The 70,000 stadium, which is home to the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams and opened in 2020, will host the deciding game of the 16-nation competition on July 16.

The Gold Cup brings together national teams from North and Central America and the Caribbean and has traditionally been dominated by the United States and Mexico.

