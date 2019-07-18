It: Chapter Two

Director: Andy Muschietti

Stars: Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader, Andy Bean

Duration: 169 mins

Class: 15

KRS Releasing Ltd

At the end of 2017’s It, the young members of the so-called ‘Losers’ Club’ are sitting in the sunshine, days after their defeat of Pennywise in the sewers below. The only ones in their hometown of Derry truly aware of the pernicious evil that nearly annihilated it, the friends swear a blood oath to come back if their efforts to destroy the malevolent presence weren’t successful. If, indeed, Pennywise ever returns…

…and now, 27 years later, Pennywise has indeed returned to terrorise the town. Now they are adults, the Losers have long since gone their separate ways. However, when people are disappearing again, Mike, the only one of the group to remain in Derry, calls the others home.

Damaged by the experiences of their past, they must each conquer their deepest fears to destroy Pennywise once and for all... putting them directly in the path of the shape-shifting clown that has become deadlier than ever.

This is the story that unfolds in It: Chapter Two, the follow-up to director Andy Muschietti’s critically acclaimed and massive global box office horror hit It, a remake of the highly acclaimed 1990 TV series, itself in turn based on horror-virtuoso Stephen King’s 1986 novel.

Muschietti confesses that the events of It never really left him. While the film was busy racking up critical praise, fan love, and record-setting ticket sales, Muschietti had already plunged headlong into early pre-production on the final chapter of what was always planned as a two-film telling of King’s seminal novel.

Reacting to the first movie’s astonishing success, Muschietti says: “I’ve been with this project for a long time, shaping it, going through the challenges of that, and having a lot of fun. I had such a strong connection with the pro­cess of making the film, it was hard for me to see it from the other side. But obviously, it was amazing, and I was incredibly pleased and really flattered.”

Muschietti did see, however, the urgency to return to Derry. He continues: “The hook effect in the whole thing was incredible. People became emotionally invested in the characters and the story, and at the end of the movie, there was a promise of something to come. Basically, if It returns, the Losers will too. I shared the moviegoers’ need to see the second half of the story, the conclusion. This second chapter is as necessary to tell as the first. I couldn’t have been more excited to jump in and start imagining what that would be.”

With It, the filmmakers chose to break stylistically from the narrative form of King’s novel – which continually leapfrogs in time – by telling the story of the young Losers only. This time around, the screenplay would include events from the summer of 1989 not previously revealed, functioning not only as the present-day adults’ flashbacks to their younger selves, but also filling in the memory gaps almost all the older Losers seem to have.

Muschietti comments: “I love the dialogue between the two timelines in the book and I always wanted to include that in the second film. It: Chapter Two is the story of the Losers as adults 27 years later, but they go back to their memories to retrieve something that is very, very necessary. They have to remember who they were, as well as their amazing bond with each other.”

In addition to adopting the novel’s storytelling structure, Muschietti increased the King quotient by including the novelist more directly. The director and the author were in touch when the first film was almost done. King saw the final product and reacted very positively – and Muschietti didn’t want to let the chance go by without getting the creator’s thoughts for the second film. King remarks: “I had hopes for the film, but I was not prepared for how good It was. I think the best vote of confidence for the second movie is that when the first movie ended with a title card that says ‘It: Chapter One’, audiences applauded. They wanted more. Now, they’re going to get the rest. It’s not a sequel; it’s the second half of one unified story.”

It: Chapter Two stars James McAvoy as Bill, Jessica Chastain as Beverly, Bill Hader as Richie, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike, Jay Ryan as Ben, James Ransone as Eddie, and Andy Bean as Stanley.

Reprising their roles as the young members of the Losers Club are, respectively, Jaeden Martell, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Chosen Jacobs, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Wyatt Oleff. Bill Skarsgård returns in the iconic role of Pennywise.

