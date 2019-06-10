When I lose or mislay something valuable to me, my son’s grandmother offers a word of comfort, saying I would feel better if I thought how useful it would be to the person who was going to find it.

At times, this win-win approach calls for discernment and an act of self-overcoming. I am sure losing an election is one such time, particularly in our highly politicised Maltese culture.

So what is the added value that can be discerned both by those who are celebrating and those who have suffered a loss in the recent elections?

A victory that the whole country should be celebrating is the historical leap in gender representation in Maltese politics.

Female candidates obtained 48 per cent of votes cast in the MEP elections, an increase of 43 per cent since the first MEP elections in 2004 – a welcome crack in the glass ceiling.

The two candidates who obtained the most votes were both female and both were re-elected on the first count.

The candidate with the highest number of votes, Miriam Dalli, obtained 23.5 per cent of votes cast for MEP candidates. That is nearly one in four – an unprecedented result for female MEP candidates in Malta.

These outcomes are truly historical, beyond party lines, particularly when considering that Malta’s Parliament only has 14 per cent female representation and ranks in 155th place (out of 193) in the UN classification of women’s representation in parliaments around the world.

A victory that the whole country should be celebrating is the historical leap in gender representation in Maltese politics

Clearly, incumbency and exposure played a significant role in the female MEPs’ re-election. Once they serviced the electorate, the electorate was ready to re-elect them. Not because they are women, but because the electorate wanted them to represent it for the coming five years.

So here we are today, with men and women being equally represented within the Maltese MEP group.

This suggests feminists can live happily ever after… and yet, the glass ceiling may only have been superficially cracked.

Consider the eventuality of one or more elected MEPs moving to national politics. Who would be casually elected in their places?

The single transferable vote system makes such a forecast quite difficult at this stage. But one cannot discount male candidates Frank Psaila, Peter Agius, Cyrus Engerer and Norman Lowell, who obtained the highest number of votes after the elected MEPs.

The fact remains that female politicians in Malta (actual and aspiring) are severely limited in terms of incumbency, role models and exposure.

With just 26 elected MPs in 72 years of national elections and with female MEPs cracking it only after established male incumbents vacated their seats, feminised residual political participation remains deeply rooted in a patriarchal culture.

This makes a strong case for proactive initiatives such as the LEAD programme targeting increased female participation in politics. LEAD piloted a proactive and grounded address to the gender gap in politics, beyond tokenism. Through LEAD, Dalli prioritised the national interest, rather than being blinkered by fear of mentoring future competitors or being overwhelmed by the here and now.

In less than two years from its inception, LEAD yielded 31 female candidates for local council elections. Remarkably, 84 per cent of these were elected, some as mayors and deputy mayors.

For this and more, LEAD is a feather in Dalli’s cap.

There is also a strong case for the gender balance in Parliament reform proposals currently undergoing consultation. Thus, LEAD would not be an isolated initiative but one of many, sustained by a broader reform where different stakeholders (namely Parliament, the Electoral Commission, political parties and the electorate) share the onus.

It is in the interest of both those who triumphed and those who suffered losses in these elections that this newly found gender representation in politics is not lost with the end of current female incumbencies but fostered as a legacy for generations to come.

Dr Maria Brown is a sociologist and a visiting senior lecturer at the University of Malta.

mbrown1919@gmail.com

This is a Times of Malta print opinion piece