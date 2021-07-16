This year’s Lost & Found Festival has been moved to 2022.

The electronic music festival was due to take place between September 1 and 4 but in a statement on Facebook, organisers announced that this year's plans have been cancelled.

Lost & Found is an annual four-day festival curated by BBC Radio 1 DJ Annie Mac.

The cancellation statement follows a similar one by organisers of another similar festival, Glitch, who also cancelled their planned event for 2021.

Lost & Found organisers said that uncertainty over travel arrangements and the COVID-19 situation had forced them to take the decision.

“Our team has been working harder than ever to deliver this year’s festival in the safest possible manner, and we’ve been closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation in both the UK and Malta, in the hope that the 2021 edition can go ahead.

“At this moment in time, there is still some uncertainty around international travel and the path to hosting mass events in Malta is still currently unclear. In light of all this, we, unfortunately, have to announce the postponement of AMP Lost & Found Festival 2021,” the organisers said.

They said the new festival dates will be June 1-4, 2022.

All ticket holders have had their booking automatically transferred to the new dates but those who are unable to attend can opt for a refund, they said.

Seated events, vaccine requirements

Malta is only allowing fully vaccinated travellers into the country, with non-vaccinated people required to quarantine for 14 days at a government-mandated hotel.

The change of travel rules has sparked confusion and led to travellers being given often contradictory advice at airports and airport gates.

Malta is currently allowing mass events to be held, but only fully vaccinated people are allowed in and all events must be seated and subject to strict COVID-19 'bubble' capacity limits.

New COVID-19 cases in Malta have seen an upsurge in recent weeks, with the number of active cases rising from just 23 on June 21 to 1,441 on Friday.

It is the second consecutive year that large-scale music festivals have had to cancel due to COVID-19 concerns.