Q: Two weeks ago, my husband got me a voucher from a local jewellery shop. Unfortunately, I lost the voucher after a few days. When I contacted the shop to inform them what happened I was told that they do not keep any records of who buys the vouchers and so they cannot cancel the sold voucher and issue another one.

Is there anything I can do to get back the value of the lost voucher?

A: Unfortunately, unless the purchased gift voucher was personalised, which does not seem to be the case, you do not have any legal rights. Once lost, vouchers that are neither personalised nor recorded through a reference number by the seller, cannot be recuperated as the seller cannot track the lost voucher.

Losing such vouchers is like losing cash. If someone finds the voucher it can be redeemed from the seller. Hence, unless the seller willingly issues another voucher, legally you do not have the right to make such a request.