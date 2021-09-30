The Lotto Receivers Union (LRU) and the Gaming and Lotteries Agents Association (GLAA) have called on the government to ensure that the next concessionaire of the National Lottery is an experienced company with a long and proven track record.

In a statement, the unions, which are part of the Chamber of SMEs, said it was important to ensure the highest standards of governance and diligence in the evaluation of bids, not just because of the millions of euro involved, but also the livelihoods of 10 lotto receivers and sellers, 465 seller assistants and their families.

Noting the recent greylisting of Malta as a financial jurisdiction, the unions said the government must do everything in its power to ensure that the sector is not overshadowed by additional bad light. Malta, they said, could not afford to commit a mistake.

The current 10-year concession agreement for the rights of the national lottery was signed in 2012 between the government and Maltco Lotteries Ltd.