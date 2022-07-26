Australian sprinter Caleb Ewan underwent surgery on Monday, a day after finishing last in the Tour de France, to have a plate removed from his collarbone which he broke last year, his Lotto team announced.

Ewan, who was forced to retire in the third stage of last year’s Tour because of the fall, went into hospital for a checkup “to solve the issues he had with his shoulder and arm”, the Belgian team said on Twitter on Tuesday.

“The decision was made to take out the plate that was placed on his collarbone. The surgery was successful and further examinations will determine the recovery process.”

