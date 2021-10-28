Leading online lotto betting operator Lottoland, has recently made the transition to become a fully carbon neutral company and has also signed the Climate Pledge. Working with Tunley Engineering, a global climate reduction consultancy Lottoland has taken the necessary steps in measuring, reporting, and offsetting their carbon footprint. Lottoland is the first gambling operator to achieve a carbon neutral status and to sign the Climate Pledge.

Tunley Engineering provided a carbon assessment that allowed Lottoland to fully comprehend and visualise their carbon footprint in annual tonnes of carbon equivalence. With Lottoland’s greater understanding of the carbon cost attached to energy use, business travel and water use they can make informed decisions in how to continue to make tangible reductions to their carbon footprint which by extension makes them a greener and more ethical company.

With the assessment and reduction completed in accordance with ISO 14064, Lottoland have now signed the Climate Pledge alongside over 200 other companies globally, further cementing their commitment to a greener future, and achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2040 or sooner.

“We’re excited to continue to welcome companies to the Climate Pledge,” said Sally Fouts, global lead at Amazon for the Climate Pledge.

“Businesses have played a role in contributing to climate change, but deep cuts in emissions of greenhouse gases can stabilize increasing temperatures. This is why urgent, collaborative action by companies around the world is needed. Pledge signatories are uniquely positioned to rise to the challenge of addressing climate change and helping to create the low-carbon economy of the future. I look forward to seeing all we can accomplish over the next two decades, together.”

Lottoland CEO Nigel Birrell said: “We are thrilled to have a achieve carbon neutral status and to have signed the Climate Pledge. At Lottoland we are committed to being socially and environmentally responsible not just for our customers but for our employees too. We are proud to be taking a leadership position in climate change.”

Lottoland is operated by European Lotto and Betting Limited and is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority, licence number MGA/B2C/609/2018. Players must be 18 or over. Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly. For help visit rgf.org.mt.