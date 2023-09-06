Leading lotto betting operator Lottoland, has announced the launch of its Win-Win Charity scratch card to help raise money for The Malta Community Chest Fund (MCCF), a local foundation committed to improving the lives of people in need.

Available online the new game costs €1 and offers the chance to win up to €50,000, with 20% of the proceeds going directly towards MCCF. The scratch cards are now available for sale via the Lottoland website, with each purchase helping to make a difference in the lives of people in need.

“We are thrilled to launch this new scratch card and partner with The Malta Community Chest Fund to support their important work in the community,” said Lottoland CEO Nigel Birrell. “We believe that it’s important for companies to give back, and this is just one of the many ways that Lottoland is committed to making a difference here in Malta.”

Lottoland CEO Nigel Birrell

“We also know that many of our customers want to give back and do something positive and so having the opportunity to support such a noble and altruistic mission, as well as being in with a chance to win money is a huge bonus” added Birrell.

The Malta Community Chest Fund is probably the most well-known of all Maltese Charity organizations, not only because of its prestigious patronage by the Head of State, but also because its benevolence is extended to a wide spectrum of needs.

MCCF supports people from all walks of life and requests vary between the simplest things like basic food items to the most recent chemotherapy treatment on the market or the need to travel abroad for medical treatment to specialized hospitals.

“We are grateful for the support of Lottoland and the launch of this new product,” said MCCF Chairman John Huber. “Every purchase of a scratch card will help us continue our ongoing work in the community. The money raised by players of Lottoland will be immensely valuable, to assist us in our mission of being able to meet the needs of our patients .”

MCCF Chairman John Huber

During the launch event, Lottoland’s ambassador for Malta, Ira Losco explained how The Malta Community Chest Fund has always been a charity close to her heart and that she has long been a supporter of the amazing work they do.

“We believe that by offering people who want to play a new alternative, that will not only bring joy to those who win prizes but also make a positive impact on our community, is a step in the right direction,” said Ira Losco.

“We encourage everyone to get involved and make a difference today. I hope Lottoland inspires more businesses to come up with creative ways to support good causes rather than just one-off donations, by also contributing their know-how, resources and time.”

The launch event

Last October Lottoland was the biggest winner at the Malta Business Awards organised by the Malta Chamber of SMEs in partnership with Malta Enterprise, taking home a total of three trophies. These included first place in the Exceptional Wellbeing at the Workplace and Carbon Neutral Commitment categories, as well as runner up for Best CSR Initiative.

Lottoland, was also the first iGaming company to achieve a carbon neutral status. To date the leading online lotto operator has renatured 90km of riverbanks, planted over two million trees worldwide, including a thousand in Malta together with local NGO Saġġar and is the official partner of Nature Trust’s Wildlife Rescue Team.

Lottoland is operated by European Lotto and Betting Limited and is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority, licence number MGA/B2C/609/2018. Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly 18+. For help visit rgf.org.mt.