World leading online lotto betting operator Lottoland has become the most recent contributor to the Saġġar movement, the environmentally driven project aiming to plant one million trees across the Maltese islands that was dreamt up and brought to life by the QLZH Foundation.

Lottoland has strong ties and operations in Malta, offering online betting on the biggest and best lotto draws across the world, as well as casino games and sports betting.

Saġġar is a proactive collaboration between different sectors of society which aims to bring about the ecological rehabilitation of the Maltese islands. It plans to sow and plant a million trees and shrubs of the native genotype and rehabilitate ecological reserves, public land and private lands.

To date, the team behind Saġġar has managed to propagate over 21,000 trees.

Lottoland’s ambassador for Malta is singer Ira Losco, who is well known for her stand on issues that concern the environment and social causes.

“Mankind’s biggest jackpot is our living nature. I think it’s extremely important that all companies, small or large, are socially committed to do their part and contribute to the environment. For our future. For a better world,” Losco said.

Steve Mercieca, head of the environmental committee at the QLZH Foundation, commented: “We are always humbled when organisations such as Lottoland approach us to sponsor Saġġar, not just for the much-needed financial contribution but also because it gives us confidence that other companies share our same values in safeguarding our natural environment and Malta’s green landscape.”

Nigel Birrell, CEO of Lottoland, added: “Lottoland is a global business that is active in 15 markets, has over 350 employees and more than 14 million customers worldwide. ESG is at the heart of the company’s operations and we are committed to supporting all the communities that we operate in. Over the last year, Lottoland has planted more than 500,000 trees globally and we are committed to support charities such as Saġġar.”

As the Saġġar project evolves, the QLZH Foundation feels the need for further collaboration. The support Lottoland provided enables the foundation to look forward with confidence to the upcoming planting season.

For more information about Saġġar, visit www.saggar.com.mt.

