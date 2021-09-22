The Lotus Emira First Edition showcases the new model in one of its most potent forms.

It uses a supercharged 3.5-litre V7 engine with 397bhp, driven through a standard-fit six-speed manual gearbox or an optional six-speed automatic. The Emira is capable of going from 0-60mph in 4.3 seconds before reaching a top speed of 180mph.

First Edition cars also boast a high level of standard equipment, including 20-inch forged alloy wheels with a diamond-cut finish and two-piece brake discs with branded calipers. A range of exterior colours – from ‘Seneca Blue’ to ‘Nimbus Grey’ – are there to choose from as well, though more will be made available next year, according to Lotus.

