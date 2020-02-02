Lotus has launched a new version of the Evora – the GT410. As a second model in the range it sells alongside the Evora GT410 Sport, which also benefits from a revised specification.

The Evora GT410 features an enhanced standard spec over the GT410 Sport, providing owners with improved usability and a new level of driving comfort. Numerous features have moved from the Evora options list to become part of its standard specification. Costing less than the GT410 Sport, that means it delivers exceptional value for money

The new Lotus Evora GT410 is designed to be a more usable car. It comes with Sparco sport seats and air-con to create a more comfortable environment for occupants, while a reversing camera improves safety during low-speed manoeuvres. A premium infotainment system with sat-nav and Apple CarPlay is now standard and includes DAB digital radio for the first time. Increased cabin sound insulation for reduced road noise and improved refinement will further improve the listening experience.

The GT410’s door trims now feature integrated arm rests and storage bins for greater comfort and practicality. Exterior paint colour choices have been revised to include new options, including some historic shades from Lotus’ past.

The car has a revised damper rate compared with the GT410 Sport. While it still delivers an outstanding performance-oriented experience, this creates a more compliant ride for improved real-world comfort. The use of Michelin Pilot Sport 4S all-weather tyres means better all-year usability, while a new rear tailgate features a large glass section for improved rear visibility.

These upgrades are in addition to the Evora’s already high level of standard equipment. These include a body-coloured roof, side sills, tailgate, front access panel and mirror backs, red AP Racing brake callipers and silver or gloss black V-spoke cast alloy wheels, 19-inch at the front and 20-inch at the rear. Interior equipment includes cruise control, heated seats, rear parking sensors.

The Evora GT410 Sport remains the most driver-focused and lightweight choice in the Lotus Evora range. Its standard specification has also been revised; upgrades include the integration of Sparco sport seats, air-con, and a premium infotainment system including DAB digital radio, sat-nav and Apple CarPlay.

Lotus has also announced new ways for customers to enhance the specification of the Elise and Exige, including the reintroduction of the optional Touring and Sport packs. Touring enables the customer to add in comfort and convenience options to create a more desirable ‘road spec’ car, while Sport is based on the more driver-focused features that appeal to those who want to drive in a more spirited way, such as at track days.

DAB digital radio is available as part of the Touring pack on each car, or can ordered as a stand-alone option. The audio system also now features two extra speakers. Revisions have been made to the interior colour choices, which will default to match the exterior body colour. These exterior colours have also been revised to feature new choices.