Lotus is poised to introduce four new electric models in the next five years – with the first battery-powered vehicle launching next year.

The EV offensive has been announced alongside the creation of a manufacturing plant for Lotus Technology in Wuhan, China – set to be completed in 2024. The technology arm of the company will be used to ‘accelerate innovation in the fields of batteries and energy management’, according to the firm. This facility is where where these new electric models will be built, too.

The first of the firm’s new electric models – an SUV codenamed Type 132 – will arrive next year, followed in 2023 by a four-door coupe and later on in 2025 by a D-segment SUV similar in size to the Kia Sorento or Skoda Kodiaq.

