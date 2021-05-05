Lotus’s next-generation sports car will be called Emira, as the British firm ushers in its final era of combustion-engined vehicles.

Previously known as Type 131, the new model’s name is said to appear in numerous ancient languages and is often translated as ‘commander’ or ‘leader’.

Although the name reveal only comes with a teaser image of the headlights, front end and a section of the rear, Lotus says the car will get its full unveiling on July 6 at the firm’s Hethel headquarters. It will then make its public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed between July 8 and 11.

