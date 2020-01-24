Former PBS presenter Lou Bondi’s lucrative government consultancy has been terminated.

Government sources said Culture Minister José Herrera had rescinded a €51,000-per-year contract Mr Bondi held with Arts Council Malta.

The former presenter of TV discussion programme Bondiplus was receiving the annual remuneration on a ‘position of trust’ basis.

A spokesman for Dr Herrera confirmed that Mr Bondi’s contract had been terminated and would not be renewed.

When contacted, Mr Bondi said he had not been informed about any changes to his contract. He said his current contract expired this month.

Bondi's Labour links

The engagement of Mr Bondi by a Labour government soon after its return to power in 2013 had ruffled feathers among Labour’s rank and file.

Prior to winning the 2013 election, the former TV presenter had been accused by the Labour Party of bias on his television programmes.

He had first been engaged by the Office of the Prime Minister to form part of an entity that was tasked with organising national festivities and was later moved over to the Arts Council.

Meanwhile, sources said that other contracts terminated by Dr Herrera this week included one for the former chief executive of the Public Broadcasting Services, Anton Attard.

He had been assisting the Arts Council on the organisation of national festivities.

Prime Minister Robert Abela had previously said both Mr Bondi and Mr Attard were campaigning for his Labour leadership rival Chris Fearne. Mr Fearne had denied that claim.