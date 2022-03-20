The Louis Borg Cup comes to an end for the 2021-22 season on Sunday with the final game between Hibernians and Mellieha Libertas (tip-off: 15.45), what looks like a mountain to climb for Mellieha after a first leg 104-76 loss to the league’s second seed.

In spite of all this, Hibernians coach Mario Tabone will be wary of the opposition as he believes “they have nothing to lose”.

“We had another training session today so that the last game would be over and done with, so that on Sunday we would be prepared for another game,” Tabone sold the Times of Malta on Saturday.

