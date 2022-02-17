The Louis Borg Cup opens with a pair of women’s games on Thursday as ARMS Depiro face Caffe MOAK Luxol, and Hibernians play Starlites Naxxar in this year’s semifinals. These games, played on two legs, will determine the final pairing of the Cup, played at the end of April.

Speaking to the Times of Malta ahead of the first leg on Thursday, Depiro women’s coach Ruben Baldacchino believes the only approach his side will take is that of winners, especially when facing a team like Luxol, which has struggled during the season.

