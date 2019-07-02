Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia has appointed party stalwart Louis Galea to head AŻAD, the Academy for Development of a Democratic Environment.

The Nationalist Party said Dr Galea was handed the appointment during a meeting with Dr Delia on Friday morning, a few hours after the PN executive agreed to Dr Delia's suggestion for the former minister to head a reform of the party.

AŻAD is the unofficial PN think-tank.

PN general secretary Clyde Puli was present for the meeting with Dr Galea.

In subsequent comments to Net News, Dr Galea said he had several meetings with Dr Delia before Thursday's meeting of the executive and had discussed various ideas.

He would now lead a reform process which would include all those within the party and the country who wished to help so that the PN could stand on its own feet. This, he said, was in the interests not just of supporters, but the country as a whole.

AŻAD was set up by PN stalwart (later foreign minister and President) Ċensu Tabone in 1976, shortly before Louis Galea became general secretary of the PN. Simon Busuttil, later PN leader, headed it in 2010.

Dr Galea was PN general secretary between 1977 and 1987 and, under party leader Eddie Fenech Adami transformed the PN into a slick political machine.

Following the PN's election in 1987 he became social policy minister. He became minister of social development and home affairs in 1992 until 1996.

After the PN was re-elected in 1998 he was Minister of Education, serving until 2008, when he surprisingly failed to get re-elected.

He served as Speaker of the House of Representatives for two years before serving on the European Court of Auditors.

See Dr Delia's letter of appointment and Dr Galea's reply on pdf below.