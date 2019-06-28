Nationalist stalwart Louis Galea fields questions about his party’s future just days after he was formally appointed to help reform the PN in a time of crisis.

Dr Galea talks about the internal rifts, the PN’s leader-selection process and MPs' use of social media.

The full interview will be uploaded on Times of Malta on Wednesday.

Comments

Comments not loading?

We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

Comments powered by Disqus