Nationalist stalwart Louis Galea fields questions about his party’s future just days after he was formally appointed to help reform the PN in a time of crisis.
Dr Galea talks about the internal rifts, the PN’s leader-selection process and MPs' use of social media.
The full interview will be uploaded on Times of Malta on Wednesday.
