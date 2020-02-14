Nationalist Party reform chief Louis Galea has denied claims that he was being pushed to take over Adrian Delia’s place as interim PN leader.

Dr Galea said in a statement there was no truth to claims published by iNews that many within the party wanted him appointed as interim leader.

There was also no truth in the claim that any MP had indicated in any way at any time that they wanted him as interim leader.

Dr Galea said that when, in July, he accepted the request to help in the party’s renewal, he had categorically declared he had no intention of accepting any position within the party, let alone of interim leader, except to work for the party’s reform and renewal in service towards Dr Delia and the party.

He said that those who did not want the PN to renew and strengthen were now trying to dampen the process by misinforming.

Last week, Labour Party media had reported that Dr Galea had met with PN MPs opposed to Dr Delia's leadership.

Dr Galea had issued a statement in response, saying that he had met with Dr Delia earlier in the day and that his calls for a "new leadership team" concerned internal party positions, and not that of party leader.