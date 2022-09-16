Loujin Ahmed Nasif - a young Syrian girl who died of thirst while seeking safety at sea earlier this month was remembered on Friday in a vigil for all lives lost at sea organised by Moviment Graffitti.

Loujin had boarded a wooden fishing vessel on Lebanon’s coast with her mother and one-year-old sister, Mira, and set out across the sea with another 60 people from Syria, Palestine and Lebanon.

Running out of basic provisions and taking on water, they began sending out distress signals on September 2. Those distress signals were immediately relayed to the Maltese authorities, who ignored them, Graffitti said.

Finally, on September 6, the Armed Forces of Malta instructed a cargo vessel, the BBC Pearl, to carry out a belated rescue. Loujin was unconscious when she was pulled onboard and died shortly after. Her last words were “Mother, I’m thirsty”.

Her death, Graffitti said, was wholly predictable and preventable.

Speaking at the vigil, held near the Gozo ferries in Valletta, Archbishop Charles Scicluna said the girl’s last words “reminded him of the last words said on the Cross by Jesus just before his death.

Participants at the vigil for all lives lost at sea. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

“We left her to die because we took our time to do our duty. It was our duty to save the girl both on a human level and also at an international level. So as a society, we have to shoulder responsibility for her death,” the archbishop said.

We want to know what the government's policy is - Archbishop

He said that when Malta accepted an extensive search and rescue zone, it accepted this not just for the advantages it brought with it. There were also duties attached.

“So we expect an explanation in Parliament as to why help was not forthcoming and what the government policy is. We expect better. And if our policy is not to help people in need. We say Not in our name,” Scicluna said.

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Earlier, President Emeritus Marie Louise Coleiro Preca said that what was happening in Malta’s search and rescue zone did not reflect the beliefs of the Maltese.

“We are here to show that what is happening, is not happening in our name,” she said.

Parents, the former president said, should look at the girl’s picture and reflect on what they would do if their children were in danger. Whether they would risk everything to save them.

She asked those who accused the girl’s mother what they would do in a similar situation. As a mother, Coleiro-Preca said, she would do the same.

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Coleiro-Preca said the policy of choosing who should enjoy human rights and who should not was not in line with the values on which Europe was built.

And what had become of the values the Maltese were known for, she asked.

She said that it is in everyone’s interest to stand up against a policy that divided people and that was making people fight against the rights of other people.

The Maltese she said, had the duty to save this girl and all people who are in danger.

She added that those at the vigil were there to pay their respects to all children who died young because they were caught in wars, because they were hungry, because they lacked basic services or because they got lost while escaping to seek the peace and prosperity they deserved.

Activist Peppi Azzopardi argued against holding a minute of silence as a sign of respect. “We have been silent for too long,” he said.

Flowers were then thrown in the sea by attendees in remembrance of all the people who lost their lives at sea while searching for a better life.

Graffitti said that Malta's inaction in defiance of the Law of the Sea and in violation of basic moral values and human rights had become "a murderous pattern".

As a result of Maltese, EU, and other member-state border practices, more than 20,000 people died in the Mediterranean between 2015 and 2021. Many others disappeared without being counted.

"We ask you the Malta government to reconsider your decision not to engage. Put an end to policies that currently dehumanise and brutalise the most vulnerable people; policies that deny the right to asylum, that delay rescue, that force people back to war zones and torturous detention camps.; policies that kill a four-year-old girl and other children at sea.

"We ask you to stop making us party to these cruel policies of abandonment.

"Rather, we ask you to act in solidarity with genuine respect for all human life," Graffitti appealed.

The AFM has said that they were notified about the situation on September 6 and the Rescue Coordination Centre diverted “all available assets to the rescue of the irregular migrants".