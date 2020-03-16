The coronavirus outbreak is forcing couples to rethink their weddings with many downsizing their guest list or even postponing the event altogether.

As Malta bans all mass gatherings, one couple getting married on Saturday will do so in front of 60 close relatives rather than the 500 guests they had originally planned.

Another couple, who were due to tie the knot at the end of the month, have postponed their wedding by an entire year.

Earlier this week, as Malta recorded its first cases of COVID-19, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced restrictions on large gatherings.

While most of the focus has been on large-scale events such as festivals, weddings also fall under the bracket.

One bride, who preferred not to be named, said she and her fiancé had been planning the end-of-March wedding for about two years.

They had sent out the invitations and even received some gifts. But they felt that postponing was the best – albeit heartbreaking – decision.

“This was very difficult for us. For the past years we’ve been working hard, making sacrifices and working longer hours for this special day,” she said.

“We decided to postpone it by a year because we want all the important people in our lives to celebrate the day with us,” she said, adding that suppliers had been understanding.

Another couple decided to cut their wedding list down to only their close relatives.

“I’ve been in the business for 40 years and I never remember anything of the sort,” wedding photographer Gino Galea said.

“There have been cases of grooms or brides getting sick, but nothing like this.”

Wedding planner Sarah Young, who specialises in special events for visitors, said she had 10 such occasions lined up for the next few months. There were all on hold.

“This is a wait and see situation that keeps evolving every minute. We’re in limbo at the moment,” she said.