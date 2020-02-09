Finesse Concept Store in Msida has many gift options for your loved one this Valentine’s Day. Those who buy a gift from the store will also receive a gift, courtesy of Finesse.

From crystal jewellery and accessories to candles, diffusers and unique décor, Finesse brings together four internationally-renowned brands in homeware, giftware and jewellery sectors, including Mathilde M, Blanc D’Ivoire, Lineasette and Preciosa.

Mathilde M offers homeware such as home scents, candles, diffusers, perfumes, creams and even unique baby products.

Blanc D’Ivoire is a high-end brand offering home décor such as soft furnishings, unique furniture pieces, armchairs, dining products and so much more.

Lineasette features exquisite stone and mosaic figurines, dining table decorations, elegant loose furniture and distinctive bedroom and bathroom accessories.

And finally, Preciosa jewellery and giftware features unique pieces made using a centuries-old tradition of Bohemian-cut crystal, high-level craftsmanship and cutting-edge technologies.

The store is conveniently segmented so that each brand is showcased individually with its own dedicated area. However, the entire store comes together cohesively thanks to the common characteristics that all brands share ‒ style, individuality and, above all, good taste.

Finesse is located in Valley Mansions, Valley Road, Birkirkara. It is open Mondays to Fridays from 9am to 6.30pm and on Saturdays from 9am to 12.30pm. For more information, visit the website www.finesse.com.mt/ or find them on Facebook and Instagram.

A shortlist of gift ideas

A stunning Preciosa watch

This Preciosa Watch is delicate, featuring cut crystals and a beautiful cubic zirconia frame. Crystal watches are timeless gifts, especially when they represent the fine and elegant beauty by Preciosa.

Home fragrances by Mathilde M

Add a touch of sweetness in your loved one’s home with delicate, feminine and romantic home fragrances by Mathilde M, a chic French concept. Named after French noblewomen, these fragrances are classy and refined.

Personal care box by Mathilde M

Everyone loves to feel pampered, which makes this personal care box by Mathilde M the perfect Valentine’s gift. Delicate products for soft skin, including a silky handwash, exquisite shower creams, velvet hand balms, and more, presented in a lovely gift box.

Beautiful necklace by Preciosa

Preciosa crystal jewellery emanates class and elegance. Choose from a variety of beautiful Preciosa necklaces, ranging from dainty understated pendants to intricate statement pieces. Skilfully crafted designs may be suited to your special someone’s personal style.

Picture frame by Blanc D’ Ivoire

There is nothing more sentimental than the gift of framed memories. Blanc D’Ivoire frames are unique pieces that display precious photos in style. Classic designs are infused with contemporary elegance to bring tenderness and warmth into any home.

Timeless décor by Lineasette

Lineasette’s beautifully-handcrafted artworks are made of stoneware porcelain and are designed to create the essence of harmony. Their unique signature and modern aesthetic may complement any space inside your loved one’s home.