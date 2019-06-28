Gloria Bell, the latest from Chilean director Sebastián Lelio, is a remake of his 2013 award-winning Gloria, only the action’s been transplanted from Santiago to Los Angeles.

Gloria (Julianne Moore) is a free-spirited divorcée who spends her days at a straight-laced office job and her nights on the dance floor, joyfully letting loose at clubs around Los Angeles. One evening, she meets Arnold (John Turturro) and finds herself thrust into an unexpected new romance, filled with both the joys of budding love and the complications of harmonising this new life with an old past of family, ex-husbands and responsibility.

The film is being screened at St James Cavalier’s cinema today and on Tuesday at 7.30pm. Tickets may be obtained at https://ticketenginex.kreattivita.org