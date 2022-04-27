A video to portray the beauty of inclusion, different abilities, and self-determination has been created by Casa Apap Bologna in Mosta for April, autism awareness month.

Occupational therapist at Casa Apap Bologna Maria Balzan brings together the different aspects of beauty in autism and creates a puzzle pattern to explain the complexity of the spectrum with different colors representing diversity.

The video has been produced by Hila, which is CareMalta Group’s expert in specialised care, offering a range of services including housing, support and care, learning and development, and leisure with a person-centred approach.