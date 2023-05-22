Love Island contestant Sabrina Grima explained her shock exit from the reality show on Monday, citing her “sanity” and a need for routine.

33-year-old Sabrina was among Love Island Malta’s first 10 contestants and had been in the Villa for a week when she told the show’s contestants that she had decided to leave.

“Breaking my routine was a bit tough for me, more than I thought,” she said “and mentally I’m not 100 per cent” she said.

Love Island Malta is the local iteration of the UK-led reality TV franchise. It sees contestants live together in a villa and paired up as couples, as they seek to find love - while being constantly monitored.

The show has been a hit, 160,000, and almost a third of the country tuned in to watch Love Island Malta’s first episode.

Sabrina proved to be popular with viewers, having been voted as the show’s favourite couple together with Kyle Curmi.

Taking to social media, Sabrina further explained her decision.

“I felt I needed to follow what my heart really needed and mostly take care of my sanity. Truly happy to be back to my life and routine because this is who I am,” she said.

Sabrina announced her exit from the Villa during Sunday's episode Credit: TVM/ Editing: Karl Andrew Micallef

“(It) definitely was a great journey and have no regrets. I found a new family in there, will surely miss the amazing crew who took care of me and all my fellow friends in the villa. You are super amazing,” she said.

Mental health issues have been a constant concern around Love Island’s UK show. Contestants Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis, and host Caroline Flack all died by suicide within a period of 20 months.

In comments to Times of Malta Love Island Malta producer Ben Camille said the wellbeing of the contestants is a number one priority for the producers. The franchise has a “duty of care” team which focuses on the mental health aspect of the show, he said.

His comments came after the reality show's contestants were insulted and trolled on social media before the show’s first episode aired.