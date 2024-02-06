Love Island Malta has thrown open applications for the second season of the popular dating show.

Single people searching for a summer of love - and who are prepared to be scrutinised by the public in the process - can put themselves forward for a chance to be on the show.

Love Island Malta, a local iteration of the UK-led reality franchise, follows the “islanders” as they compete for the prize money by coupling up and surviving the public vote eliminations.

Last year, the show was a huge success, with almost a third of the country- 160,000 people- tuning in to watch the first episode.

Season 2 of Love Island Malta will return in May and promises a bigger luxury villa than last season.

The crowned couple can take home €20,000.

Love Island Malta announced via a social media video that applications were open.

Anyone interested in applying must be aged at least 18 years old at the date of the application and must not be employed by Media Exclusive Limited.

Last year, in the first season, Chelsea Bagnall-Falzon and Allen Piscopo were crowned winners of the first seasons of Love Island Malta. Two weeks later, the couple announced they had split up.

The first season was not without controversy, even before the show started to air when producers had been forced to ask online commentators to “be kind” after contestants received a slew of insults.

One Love Island Malta contestant, Rani Dahl, left the show after only two days citing health concerns. She then claimed that producers were threatening to take legal action for not disclosing her OnlyFans page, as well as her medical issues.

Rani was the second contestant to quit the show of her own volition, after Sabrina Grima left following a week at the villa, saying she needed to do so for the sake of her own mental health.