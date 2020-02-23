CareMalta held a Valentine’s Day lunch at the Mellieħa home for the elderly on February 14. A number of couples from Casa Arkati, Roseville, Villa Messina, Casa Marija, Cospicua home and Zammit Clapp attended.

The facility was decorated with heart-shaped balloons and red ribbons in celebration of love. Many memories were reminisced and many a tale recounted. Each couple had their own love story to tell. Many spoke about how they met, and their commitment towards each other and their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Couples had their picture taken at a photo booth after helping themselves to a box of fun props. Some held up love messages for each other, men wore moustaches, women big, heart-shaped glasses, while husbands and wives posed within rosy pink heart frames.

They were then treated to lunch and good music in the company of family, friends and their loving carers.