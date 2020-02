A concert featuring love songs from musicals on Broadway and the West End is taking place this Valentine’s Day weekend at Robert Samut Hall in Floriana.

Some Enchanted Evening will see performances by Gianluca Bezzina, Rachel Fabri, Eleanor Spiteri, Dorothy Bezzina, Ludwig Galea and Ivan Vella. They will be accompanied on the piano by Edward Mifsud.

The concert will be held tomorrow and on Saturday at Robert Samut Hall in Floriana at 7.30pm. For tickets, visit www.ticketline.com.mt.