Lift your spirit with a quick holiday in gorgeous Taormina – the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

A holiday in Taormina e dintorni (Taormina and its surroundings) is by far one of the most ideal vacations for the Maltese. Whether for a couple of days or longer, this Sicilian beauty is a place where one can spend undisturbed quality time, surrounded by exquisite cuisine and gorgeous culture and history, not to mention a spot of serious sunbathing or shopping.

When contemplating a holiday in Taormina, the four-star Hotel Caparena and Wellness Club is most definitely the place to stay. Guaranteeing perfect relaxation for young and old alike, the Caparena is located in Taormina Mare, right on the beautiful Mediterranean waterfront with a view of the Calabrian coast and the Ionian sea.

Set in lush green gardens surrounded by palm trees and colourful bougainvillea, this well-equipped hotel features a host of amenities including a 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi and free parking facilities. All common areas and rooms are very accessible and ideal for those with mobility difficulties or with children. The hotel also provides a free and extremely convenient private shuttle service (booked from reception in advance) that takes guests to Taormina’s historic centre located approximately four kilometres away.

At the Caparena, you’ll wake up and go to sleep in some of the loveliest airconditioned suites and rooms in the Taormina area. The hotel offers a range of spacious and comfortable accommodation options, most of which overlook the coast, and some with views directed upwards towards Taormina. Most of the hotel’s 85 rooms come equipped with terracotta floors, generous balconies, good-sized beds and the usual amenities that one expects to find in top notch hotels today. All rooms are light, spacious and tastefully decorated, some with gorgeous antique Sicilian furniture.

Staff at the Caparena are not only multi-lingual and extremely polite, but they also make it a point to look after you from start to finish. Their one main aim is to make your stay as comfortable and memorable as possible.

Take time to enjoy the Caparena Wellness Club.

The Caparena has direct access to its own sizeable pebble beach overlooking clear blue waters. The ample beach area – equipped with towels, umbrellas and sunbeds – is accessed through a very pretty stone-cased tunnel that simply adds further charm to an already picturesque setting.

The hotel is also equipped with a good-sized outdoor private swimming with changing rooms and showers, and an on-site wellness club and spa that provides relaxing facilities including a hot tub, steam room and a Technogym fitness centre.

The Caparena Wellness Club is indeed a perfect refuge where you can revive all your inner energy.

Decked out in warm tones of orange, a colour that in chromotherapy is connected to the regenerating power of the sun, this is the place to forget all your stress and indulge in some well-deserved pampering. Massages are available on request.

Wellness is on the menu at Hotel Caparena.

For sports enthusiasts, the Caparena’s beach club offers all the usual amenities to be expected for a seaside hotel, particularly waterskiing, paragliding, kayaking and other water sports.

For nightlife enthusiasts, the hotel hosts party nights on weekends during summer. The Caparena Beach Club is by far the trendiest nightclub on the Taormina coast. Live music, DJ sets and moonlit evenings set the tone for a great night.

Especially during this trying period, cleanliness and sanitation are taken very seriously at the Caparena and all the stops have been pulled to ensure the hotel and all its areas – inside and outside – are kept spotless, sanitised and safe.

The Caparena’s indoor/outdoor restaurants offer a traditional Sicilian menu for lunch and dinner. All dishes are prepared using the finest seasonal ingredients and, where possible, fresh produce... enjoy with a selection of premium Sicilian wines from the surrounding region.

Life’s a beautiful beach in Taormina.

Breakfast – served inside or al fresco during the summer months – is abundant, something which will definitely please the Maltese who are fond of their breakfasts.

Freshly cooked scrambled eggs served with bacon and sausages, mouthwatering cheeses and hams typical of the area, an assortment of bread, croissants and other pastries, fresh fruit… you’re looking at a very tasty start to your day!

Considered to be one of Sicily’s touristic pearls, there’s certainly more to Taormina than meets the eye. Don’t just think stylish Corso Umberto and its picturesque restaurants and designer shops. The little alley ways and magnificent coastal and mountain views are a feast to anybody’s eyes. And for those who would like to explore Taormina’s surroundings, there’s loads to do too.

Like Malta, Sicily relies heavily on tourism, employing thousands of locals. Sicilian people are open and generous. They are fiercely proud of their beautiful island and go out of their way to make you feel at home. The locals treat tourists with a kindness and passion reminiscent of days gone by. They all seem to have a unique personality and each emit their own special aura of la dolce vita Italiana.

A 10-minute walk away from Hotel Caparena is the train station of Letojanni. This will connect you directly to the bustling cities of Catania and Syracuse. Both are worth at least a day’s visit for a spot of relaxing sight-seeing or a dose of serious shopping. Messina to the north is also an option, but somehow the south-east part of Sicily seems to have more to offer, both in terms of culture and history. The train station of Giardini Naxos, another great place to hang around, is only a 10-minute drive away.

Offering the perfect mix of gracious service, various amenities and an excellent location, the Caparena is your home away from home, and should be placed at the top of your accommodation agenda. You’ll get to swim in clear waters and sunbathe on a pebble beach.

A good night’s sleep at Hotel Caparena.

You’ll savour some excellent food and wine, and spend some quiet time in Taormina. It is no wonder many guests – both Maltese and foreign – choose to return to the Caparena year after year.

A daily hotel shuttle service links the Hotel Caparena and Wellness Club to the Isabella Hotel in central Taormina (see below) so you can also enjoy the facilities of both hotels.

www.hotelcaparena.com

www.hotel-isabella.it

Isabella Hotel in Taormina

If you prefer a ‘city’ hotel, the Isabella Hotel - which is the Caparena’s lovely sister hotel - is recommended. The Isabella is located on Corso Umberto and offers 30 stylish rooms, some overlooking the bay of Naxos. Breakfast is served on the rooftop with panoramic views of Giardini Naxos and Etna.