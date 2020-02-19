The low number of women in parliament and the government is unacceptable for Robert Abela, who hopes that a gender parity mechanism will increase the number of women in elected politics.

The prime minister was speaking to representatives of women’s rights organisations.

Last March, the government unveiled its plans to increase women in politics. Rather than direct gender quotas, it is proposing to increase the number of MPs in Malta’s parliament by up to 12 more seats to ensure gender parity.

Dr Abela said his government will prioritise an increased participation of women in public life, directorship roles, parliament and the government.

"I was disappointed at the low number of women elected in this legislature. The low number is no longer acceptable, and we are discussing a mechanism that will create a snowball effect for the upcoming election. If things remain as is, the low numbers will persist.”

Pushes for gender-sensitive language

The government could start by using the feminine version of the Maltese phrase 'parliamentary secretary' [segretarja parlamentari, rather than the masculine segretarju parlamentari], said Josanne Cutajar, who heads the Consultative Council for Women’s Rights.

She thanked Dr Abela and Parliamentary Secretary for Equality Rosianne Cutajar for holding the meeting, saying usually women’s issues came second on the agenda.

Prof. Cutajar said she was disappointed that the gender pay gap remained high, despite an increased number of young female graduates.

The pay gap, which stood at five per cent in 2009, increased to 12 per cent in 2019.

Women, Prof. Cutajar explained, were still graduating mainly from low paying sectors such as the humanities and arts.

When women enter these sectors, the salaries drop

“We need more women taking up engineering, science and architecture studies among others, but the thing is that even here, when women enter the sectors, the salaries drop.”

Meanwhile, despite registering a higher employment among women in recent years, Malta still had one of the lowest rates of female employees in Europe, she said, adding that the more women in employment, the larger the gender pay gap.

She also urged for salary transparency, and more flexibility at places of work.

“Most house chores still fall on women. This unpaid work needs to be balanced between partners as otherwise we will continue to see an increase in separation and divorce rates.

Gender-based violence

Prof. Cutajar also urged the Prime Minister to tackle gender-based harassment and violence.

Abusers reach girls and women everywhere

“Like myself, as the parent of a girl you will be concerned about your daughter wherever she is – whether on a bus or at home. Abusers can reach girls and women everywhere.

“There is sexual harassment at work, on the streets, sports grounds, and even at elderly homes. The number of domestic violence victims, including murdered women is very concerning.

'Work out social benefits on single rates'

“In Maltese we say that a person without money will neither hug nor kiss [bla flus la tgħannaq u lanqas tbus], but without any money you cannot leave an abusive relationship either.”

Dr Cutajar said one solution to financial parity would be to work out social benefit rates individually, even for married couples.

As things stand, some women were not allowed to go to work by their husband as the couple’s social benefits would otherwise drop, she said.

Dr Abela said that the government will prioritise its electoral promise of equal pay for equal work.

This would have a financial impact, but the government hopes to implement it without shocking the market.

“It will lead to more production and job satisfaction and I hope employers will get on board.

“Initially it might create some dissatisfaction at workplaces but this equal pay for equal work mechanism will not be just based on gender equality, but other discriminatory issues.”