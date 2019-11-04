The MSE Equity Price Index remained virtually unchanged as it inched just 0.03% higher to 4,815.798 points. The gains in MIA and Trident were largely outstripped by the declines in HSBC and Malita whilst five other equities closed unchanged. Meanwhile, trading volumes amounted to only €0.14 million.

Malta International Airport plc climbed 2% to recapture the €7.40 level across 2,000 shares. The airport operator should be shortly announcing its October traffic results.

The other positive performing equity today was Trident Estates plc which rose by 0.7% to the €1.52 level across 8,000 shares. The company should be publishing the results of the rights issue by Wednesday 6 November.

In contrast, both HSBC Bank Malta plc and Malita Investments plc posted declines today. HSBC dropped by 2.3% to the €1.30 level across a single trade of 10,321 shares whilst weaker trading volumes amounting to 1,600 shares forced the equity of Malita 0.5% lower to the €0.905 level.

Today’s most actively traded equity was MIDI plc with the equity maintaining the €0.71 level across 101,453 shares.

In the retail banking sector, Bank of Valletta plc recovered from an intraday low of €1.09 (-1.8%) to end the day unchanged at the €1.11 level across 16,380 shares. Meanwhile, Lombard Bank Malta plc traded unchanged as it retained the €2.24 level across trivial volumes.

A single trade totalling 3,811 shares left the equity of RS2 Software plc at the €2.00 level.

Similarly, Grand Harbour Marina plc traded unchanged at the €0.55 level across a single trade of 2,900 shares.

The RF MGS Index dropped by 0.45% to 1,162.120 points as sovereign bond yields in the euro area trended higher amid much better than expected data on manufacturing activity and overall investor sentiment.

Meanwhile, tensions between the United States and China cooled as according to U.S Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Donald Trump’s administration plans to issue licenses allowing some American companies to sell components to China’s Huawei Technologies Co. very shortly.