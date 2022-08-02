The MSE equity price index erased Monday's drop as it rebounded by 0.09% to 3,674.487 points. The gains in APS and BMIT marginally outweighed the decline in Santumas whilst MIA and PG closed the day unchanged. Trading activity contracted further to just €0.02 million.

APS Bank plc continued to trade in a tight range as it advanced by 0.8% to recapture the 66c level across 9,999 shares. Last week, APS reported a net loss of €0.5 million for the first half of 2022 as although the bank continued to register strong growth in operations, its financial performance was dented by adverse movements in the value of financial assets.

The bank is recommending a net interim dividend of 0c5 per share through the issuance of new ordinary shares. Subject to any regulatory approvals required, an extraordinary general meeting will be convened to approve the issuance of new shares in satisfaction of this interim dividend.

A separate announcement will be issued in due course announcing the date of the EGM for later in the year and after the summer period.

The other positive performing equity today was BMIT Technologies plc with an uplift of 2.1% to the 48c level on a total of 5,000 shares. BMIT is due to publish its interim results on August 5.

In contrast, Santumas Shareholdings plc eased by 0.7% to the €1.47 level albeit on trivial volumes.

PG plc held on to the €2.14 level on a single deal of 2,500 shares.

Malta International Airport stayed at the €6 level on low volumes.

The RF MGS Index moved higher for the third consecutive session as it climbed by a further 0.74% to an eight-week high of 964.273 points. Movements across international financial markets were dominated by heightened geopolitical risks in the Taiwan Strait as the potential visit of a US high representative to Taiwan would highly irritate China and sharply deteriorate the diplomatic relations between the two super-powers.

Meanwhile, inflation concerns eased as Ukraine restarted grain exports while oil prices fell towards a five-month low.

On Tuesday, Plaza Centres plc announced that it is extending its bond repurchase programme until October 31 and, as a result, it will stand in the market for buying back the balance of €330,000 (nominal) at a maximum price of 100.00% per bond.

This report contains public information only and is not to be construed as investment advice or an offer to buy or sell any securities. Information contained herein is based on data obtained from sources considered to be reliable, but no representations or guarantees are made with regard to the accuracy of the data. Stock markets are volatile and subject to fluctuations which cannot be reasonably foreseen. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Rizzo, Farrugia & Co. (Stockbrokers) Limited is a company licensed to undertake investment services in Malta by the MFSA under the Investment Services Act, Cap. 370 of the Laws of Malta and a member of the Malta Stock Exchange.

