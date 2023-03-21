A 'Low Wage Commission' set up by the government on Tuesday has been tasked with recommending ways how the minimum wage can be revised, Parliamentary Secretary Andy Ellul said on Tuesday.

Ellul, who is responsible for industrial relations, said the commission is made up of representatives of the trade unions, employers and the government.

It is chaired by David Xuereb, chairperson of the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development.

Ellul said the commission's report is expected by the end of the year and will be seriously considered by the government.

“All full-timers should have a proper income for a decent life,” Ellul said, adding that revisions will ensure a just wage that reflects the cost of living.

But employers should not be put under too much pressure, he added.

Malta's minimum wage is lower than 11 countries among the 22 EU countries that have a minimum wage Source: Eurostat

He said that despite conflicting interests in industrial relations, compromise had always been found through social dialogue.

The General Workers Union, Union Ħaddiema Maqgħudin, Confederation of Malta Trade Unions, and Forum Unions Maltin will be representing workers' interests on the commission.

The Chamber of Commerce, Chamber of SMEs, the Malta Employers Association and the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association will represent employers.

The government itself will be represented by Godfrey Pirotta, Mark Borg and Philip von Brockdorff.

Malta's minimum wage of €835.16 per month is lower than that of 11 EU countries that have a minimum wage.

Luxembourg, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Ireland and France have a minimum wage that is at least double that of Malta.

This year’s cost of living weekly adjustment was an unprecedented €9.90. Over the past 10 years, with inflation fairly stable, COLA had hardly ever exceeded €4. Since 1990, it had only gone beyond the €5 mark on three occasions.

Ellul said the government was able to take such “historic” steps because the economy is doing well.

“Other countries such as France have aggressive protests,” he said.