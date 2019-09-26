Bond yields which are based on future expectations of inflation, economic growth and default probabilities, have been generally low over the past decade. Moreover, over the past months, the percentage of negative yielding debt has grown to 30% of global debt, with the latest surge witnessed in euro area debt.

The idea of negative yields sounds counterintuitive. Yield refers to the earnings expected to be generated from an investment over a period of time. When the yield turns negative, the roles are reversed and it is actually the investor who is paying the borrower to invest his funds.

However, investors are increasingly willing to accept lower and negative yields in return for a sense of safety for their funds.

For example, the German 10 year yield is currently trading at -0.58%. In fact, all issued German sovereign debt, which is generally considered a safe haven asset, currently trades below zero.

Nonetheless, current investors in negative yielding assets are ultimately betting that interest rates will remain low and thus prices stay high.

These market expectations are supported by central bank monetary policy decisions, predominantly in the Eurozone. On the back of concerns over economic growth forecasts and lower inflation expectations, monetary policy remains accommodative with interest rates anchored below zero.

From a company’s point of view, its capital structure is determined by the mix between the debt and equity on its balance sheet. Meanwhile, the overall cost of capital is known as the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). This metric is often used to discount the company’s future cash flows to arrive at its present value. The WACC calculates the weighted cost of debt and required return on equity.

The required return on equity captures the investor’s minimum expected rate of return required to hold a risky asset. For example the build-up model identifies the components of the required return of equity as the risk free rate, and the equity risk premium with additional premium to compensate for the company’s size and specific company risk premium.

Meanwhile, the cost of debt can be easily determined as the after tax interest rate charged on the company’s overall debt. In the current interest rate environment, the lower bond yields reduce the cost of debt and thus create an incentive for corporates to leverage their balance sheet.

A company can benefit by increasing its debt levels, refinancing its existing debt at lower rates, or both. Moreover, given that interest payments are tax deductible, debt issuance also carries a tax advantage. In fact, over the past years, debt issuance has remained high while net equity supply is falling.

This article was issued by Rachel Meilak, Equity Analyst at Calamatta Cuschieri. For more information visit, www.cc.com.mt . The information, view and opinions provided in this article are being provided solely for educational and informational purposes and should not be construed as investment advice, advice concerning particular investments or investment decisions, or tax or legal advice.