The annual rate of inflation as measured by the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices in August was 5%, down from 5.6% in July.

The National Statistics Office said the highest annual inflation rates in August  were recorded in food and non-alcoholic beverages (10.7%), and housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (7.4%).

The lowest annual inflation rates were registered in communication (-8.6%) and transport (-0.1%).

Annual inflation

The largest upward impact on annual inflation was registered in the food and non-alcoholic beverages Index (+1.79 percentage points), largely due to higher prices of bakery products.

A downward impact on annual inflation was registered in the communication Index (-0.33 percentage points), mainly reflecting lower prices of mobile phone services.

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.