The annual rate of inflation as measured by the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices in August was 5%, down from 5.6% in July.

The National Statistics Office said the highest annual inflation rates in August were recorded in food and non-alcoholic beverages (10.7%), and housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (7.4%).

The lowest annual inflation rates were registered in communication (-8.6%) and transport (-0.1%).

Annual inflation

The largest upward impact on annual inflation was registered in the food and non-alcoholic beverages Index (+1.79 percentage points), largely due to higher prices of bakery products.

A downward impact on annual inflation was registered in the communication Index (-0.33 percentage points), mainly reflecting lower prices of mobile phone services.