Birkirkara St Joseph Sports Club hosted the second race of the Garmin BSJ Open Water Swimming Championships in Ċirkewwa.

Luca Vella and Amy Micallef took the day’s honours for the 2km course, which consisted of one loop along the Cirkewwa coastline.

This was the first time this location was used for the Open Water Championships, and weather conditions, in spite of slight currents on the homeward leg of the course, were considered to be close to ideal.

Luca Vella took the lead ahead of Sam Camilleri and Giuseppe Borg who finished in second and third place respectively.

Amy Micallef continued her winning streak, finishing fourth overall all and first in the women’s category. In second place was Martina Micallef, followed by Keira Balzan Hili who made her Open Water Swimming Championships podium debut on the day.

