Birkirkara St Joseph Sports Club hosted the final race of the Garmin BSJ Open Water Swimming Championships on Wednesday, August 4, in Salina Bay.

The Swimming Championships consisted of a total of six races, five of which consisted of a two-kilometre course, and one covered four kilometres.

The overall and age-group winners in the Male and Female categories were those swimmers with the best accumulated times in five (including the 4K event) of the six races.

The final race of the Championships was a two-kilometre race which was won by Andre Camilleri and Sarah Demicoli respectively.

