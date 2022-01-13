Aston Villa announced the signing of France international Lucas Digne from Everton on Thursday in a deal reportedly worth up to £25 million ($34 million).

The left-back is manager Steven Gerrard’s second signing in the January transfer window after Philippe Coutinho’s loan arrival from Barcelona.

“When Lucas became available we jumped at the opportunity to bring him to the club,” said Gerrard.

“To sign a player of his pedigree and quality in the January window is a great addition to our squad and his arrival excites me and everyone associated with Aston Villa.”

