Maltese karting driver Lucas Pace wrote down the history of Maltese Karting by earning third place in the Rok Super Finals while representing Malta in the Senior Rok Class in Lonato’s South Garda International Karting Track in Brescia, Italy.

The Finals were held between Thursday and Saturday.

Pace finished on the podium after finishing third in the Final B out of the best international drivers that won the Senior Rok Cups in their respective countries.

Pace had an impressive run by starting the race in position 28 and gained 24 places to finish 3rd, making him the driver with the most overtaking on the day.

In a statement, Lucas Pace thanked the BRM Racing Factory, BRM Official Racing Team, Gian Luca Dingli of GLD Racing Team, and the Official Team Manager of the BRM Racing Team in Italy.

Click here for full story