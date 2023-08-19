Luciano Spalletti elevation to Italy coach is the latest personal triumph for a man critics said could not win but who last season led Napoli to a historic Serie A triumph.

In a country full of big football personalities, Spalletti is one of the quirkiest: a wine-making, highly-quotable eccentric who has finally earned big-time success after years of glorious failures.

Spalletti became the oldest ever coach to win the Italian title last season at 64 but his vibrancy and the modern, free-wheeling way his teams play bely his advancing years and have earned him the biggest job of his long, eventful coaching career.

He is also one of the most camera-friendly coaches, his oak-coloured pate and world-weary smile as instantly recognisable as the enjoyable football his teams play.

As a lower-league player, the closest he got to greatness was pulling Diego Maradona’s shirt in an Italian Cup match. It was a long slog to arrive at the top table of football management.

Read the full story on Times of Malta Sport...

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.