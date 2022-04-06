Maya Lucia scored a wonderful strike in the second half to hand Malta a well-deserved 1-1 draw against Northern Ireland in the opening game of the U-19’s European Championship qualifications.

Round 2 of this tournament has pitted Malta against Northern Ireland – hosting the tournament, Azerbaijan and Faroe Islands.

For this competition opener, coach Frank Schembri fielded his strongest formation with Giulia D’Antuono between the sticks. Captain Alexandra Gatt and Tammy Falzon formed the central defensive line while Birkirkara pair Martina Fenech and Mariah Cardona were deployed as fullbacks.

