The massive €7.5 Million is awaiting one lucky Maltese subscriber to take it home. Will that very fortunate subscriber be you? There’s only one way... go on and get subscribing!

Are you looking for a new subscription full of entertainment? Well, look no further – Jackpot.com has its very own exclusive lottery subscription, with their latest launch of Lucky Lotto.

For just €6.99 a month, you’ll be betting on eight draws in total, which occur every month, on the stupendous €7.5 million jackpot. This way you’re guaranteed to never miss a single draw as your numbers are inputted automatically for you. Of course, you will be able to change your numbers at any given time as well as cancel your subscription at any point. Therefore – there’s no pressure whatsoever.

The draw happens twice a week, every Wednesday and Saturday, in which one of the draws is falling precisely tomorrow at 21:00 CET. Feel like choosing your own numbers for tomorrow’s draw instead of having them randomly generated? It’s as easy as ABC! All you have to do is first go to the Lucky Lotto bet page and pick out six main numbers as well as 1 Lucky Ball number. Unsure on your number-picking? There’s always the Quick-Pick option for a random picking generation of your numbers. However, since you would’ve subscribed, you will never have to worry about your numbers not being submitted into the draws – as they will always be!

Should you be a Lucky Lotto winner, Jackpot.com Customer Experience Team will make sure to contact you via email to let you know it’s time to pop those champagne bottles. If you’re too curious, you can always visit their Lucky Lotto results page and compare your submitted numbers to the victorious ones. Their prizes are split into five tiers. If you match the Lucky Ball you win €0.50c, if you match five numbers you win €10, if you match four numbers you win €5, if you match three numbers you win €2.50, and if you’re so fortunate to match with all six main numbers and the Lucky Ball – you win €7,500,000!

So, are you ready for tomorrow’s (Saturday) exciting draw? Make sure to subscribe to Lucky Lotto, if you haven’t yet, so you’ll have your bets placed in time for the up and coming draw!

Jackpot.com started in 2016 and has been growing ever since, with licenses in Malta, United Kingdom, Ireland, and Sweden. Follow their social media platforms on Facebook, for more updates in regard to Superdraws, new launches, discounts and so much more.

Disclaimer: Jackpot.com is powered by Lottomatrix and licensed by the MGA. Licence number MGA/B2C/362/2016. Play responsibly. For help visit www.rgf.org.mt. Players must be over 18.