Gudja United have accepted Andrea Agostinelli’s resignation from his position of first-team coach and handed the reins of the team to assistant coach Ludvic Bartolo, the Times of Malta can confirm.

On Tuesday, the Premier League club committee convened to discuss a letter of resignation handed in by Agostinelli on Monday after he was offered the job of coach of Serie B side Benevento.

Gudja United said that in his letter of resignation, Agostinelli never mentioned that he was approached to take over the reins of Benevento but cited family reasons for his decision to part ways with the club immediately.

“The coach spent a couple of days in Italy for the Easter festivities,” Gudja United said in a statement.

“The letter of resignation arrived at 9pm from Rome where a request for his resignation was made for family reasons and therefore asking to stay close to his relatives.

