Lufthansa said Monday it will be using an aircraft bearing the sign “#DiversityWins!” to fly Germany’s football team to their World Cup campaign, one of the most controversial tournaments in history.

The plane takes off on Monday with players, coaches and support staff to their training camp in Muscat, Oman, ahead of the tournament in Qatar.

“The aircraft assigned to the flight –- an Airbus A330 –- will be sporting a special livery that sends a clear message to the world: #DiversityWins!,” said Lufthansa in a statement.

