Eurowings Europe, a subsidiary of Germany’s Lufthansa airline, has transferred its registration to Malta and been granted an air operator certificate by Transport Malta. It was previously registered in Austria.

“We aspire to become Europe’s number one value airline,” Eurowings Europe director Stefan Beveridge said on Thursday.

The company has 20 aircraft which are being registered under the Maltese aviation register.

"We are delighted to have been granted an AOC for our new airline, Eurowings Europe Ltd. This gives us a tailwind as we continue our pan-European growth,” Beveridge said.

“Malta has a unique and undisputed reputation as a jurisdiction of choice in the aviation industry."

Its economic and regulatory framework will enable us to enter new markets as an attractive value airline and to compete successfully in our highly competitive environment.”

Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia welcomed the airline and promised agility and accessibility from the Maltese register, which, he observed, is close to having 800 aircraft.

He said the addition of Eurowings was just part of the expected growth in the local aviation industry in the near future.

“Our various recent developments in this sector will, I’m sure, have a significant impact on our economy and generate further jobs.”